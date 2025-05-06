Pune: 18-Year-Old Girl Dies by Suicide in Daund After Disappointment Over Class 12 Exam Result

A Class 12 student died by suicide in Pilanwadi village of Daund taluka on Monday, reportedly after being disappointed with her exam results. The incident took place around 2 p.m., shortly after the results were declared. The deceased student has been identified as Harshada Baban Pawar, 18. According to preliminary information, Harshada allegedly took her own life due to distress over scoring fewer marks than expected in the board exams declared around 1 p.m.

The exact reason behind the suicide is not yet confirmed. Yavat police began recording a formal complaint late into the night. The case is being investigated under the guidance of Police Inspector Narayan Deshmukh, with Constable Santosh Kadam handling the inquiry.

Suicide Prevention and Mental Health Helpline Numbers:

Tele Manas (Ministry of Health) – 14416 or 1800 891 4416; NIMHANS – 91 80 26995000 /5100 /5200 /5300 /5400; Arpita Suicide Prevention Helpline – 080-23655557; iCALL – 022-25521111 and 9152987821; Peak Mind – 080-456 87786; Vandrevala Foundation – 9999 666 555; COOJ Mental Health Foundation (COOJ) – 0832-2252525