Pune: 19-Year-Old Pregnant Woman Found Hanging at Home in Kondhwa, Suicide Note Recovered

Pune, Maharashtra (July 2, 2025): A tragic incident unfolded in Pune’s Kondhwa area on Tuesday afternoon, July 2, when a seven-month pregnant woman died by suicide at her residence. The deceased has been identified as Khajura Suresh Sunar, 19. According to police, she was found hanging inside her home after her husband returned from work in the evening.

The couple, originally from Nepal, had been living on rent in Kondhwa for the past few months. The husband works as a security guard while the wife was a homemaker.

On the day of the incident, the husband had left for work in the morning. When he returned in the evening, he knocked on the door multiple times but received no response. He eventually broke open the door and discovered his wife hanging.

He immediately informed Kondhwa Police Station. Police personnel reached the scene, brought down the body, and sent it to Sassoon Hospital for post-mortem.

During the inspection of the house, police recovered a note. Officials said it read, “I am tired of life. I have no complaint against anyone.”

Kondhwa police are investigating the case further and are trying to determine the reason behind the suicide.

Suicide Prevention and Mental Health Helpline Numbers:

Tele Manas (Ministry of Health) – 14416 or 1800 891 4416; NIMHANS – 91 80 26995000 /5100 /5200 /5300 /5400; Arpita Suicide Prevention Helpline – 080-23655557; iCALL – 022-25521111 and 9152987821; Peak Mind – 080-456 87786; Vandrevala Foundation – 9999 666 555; COOJ Mental Health Foundation (COOJ) – 0832-2252525