Pune: 2 Injured After Speeding Truck Crashes Into Vehicles Under Navale Bridge; Video Emerges

At least two people were injured after a speeding truck collided with several vehicles in Pune on Tuesday morning, October 29. The incident took place under the Navale Bridge when a truck carrying floor tiles from Katraj Chowk lost control of the vehicle, leading to a serious crash.

According to initial information, three vehicles were damaged and two drivers sustained minor injuries. The truck driver, identified as Taufiq Israr Ahmed taken into police custody for questioning.

The accident occurred at around 5 am on Tuesday. A video of the accident emerged on social media, including on X (formerly known as Twitter) shows a truck loaded with floor tiles lost control under the Navale Bridge and rammed into a ready-mix dumper truck and two cars.

All three vehicles were severely damaged. Upon receiving the information, officers from Sinhagad Road Police Station reached the spot and removed the damaged vehicles with the help of a crane. The accused driver has been detained, and further investigation is underway.