Pune: 20-Year-Old Woman Dies After Falling into Gorge During Trek at Rajgad Fort

Pune, Maharashtra (June 6, 2025): A tragic incident took place at Rajgad Fort on Thursday evening when a 20-year-old woman died after falling into a deep gorge while trekking. The deceased was identified as Komal Satish Shinde, a resident of Alandi in Pune. She had come to the fort for trekking with her husband. Around 5.30 p.m., while descending the fort, Komal lost her footing and fell nearly 150 feet into a gorge. She died on the spot due to the impact.

Following the accident, her husband immediately called for help from nearby trekkers and informed the Velhe Police. A team of police and disaster management personnel soon reached the location.

Police constable Yuvraj Somvanshi, along with disaster response members Tanhaji Bhosale and Ganesh Sapkal, recovered the body after a challenging operation. Komal was taken to Velhe Rural Hospital late at night, where doctors declared her dead on arrival.

The incident has been registered as an accidental death at Velhe Police Station. Officers are continuing the investigation based on the condition of the site, witness accounts, and the statement of her husband.