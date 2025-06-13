Pune: 21-Year-Old Woman Killed After Being Hit by Speeding Car in Katraj

Pune, Maharashtra (June 13, 2025): A 21-year-old woman died on the spot after being hit by a speeding tourist wagon car in the Sukh Sagar Nagar area of Katraj on Friday afternoon. The accident occurred around 2:15 p.m. near Yashashree Society when the vehicle veered off the main road onto the footpath and struck the pedestrian. The deceased has been identified as Shreya Gautam Yewale, a resident of Sheetal Heights near Khandooba Mandir in Kondhwa.

According to police, the vehicle bearing registration number MH 12 UM 4847 lost control, hit a coconut tree, and rammed into Yewale, who was walking on the footpath. She was trapped between the car and a nearby almond tree and died instantly due to the impact.

Police teams from Bharati Vidyapeeth, Bibvewadi, and Kondhwa stations reached the spot soon after receiving the alert. The body was sent to Sassoon Hospital for post-mortem. The car driver, identified as Satish Gurunath Honmane, aged 37, a resident of Gokul Nagar, was taken into custody. Further investigation is underway.

Eyewitnesses said the sound of the crash was extremely loud, indicating the severity of the accident. Locals have demanded strict action against the driver. Many residents gathered at the site and criticised the reckless driving in densely populated residential areas. They also raised concerns over the frequent movement of heavy vehicles and called for immediate restrictions from the administration.