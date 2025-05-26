Pune: 22-Year-Old Woman Dies by Suicide After Alleged Harassment by Husband

Pune, Maharashtra (May 26, 2025): A 22-year-old woman ended her life on Saturday after allegedly facing repeated mental and physical abuse from her husband, who was reportedly chatting with another woman on Instagram and WhatsApp. The deceased has been identified as Shreya Shivaji Dede, a resident of Masalwadi in Baramati. Before marriage, she was known as Shreya Ramchandra Jadhav and hailed from Shiradhoon in Koregaon taluka of Satara district.

According to police, Shreya got married to Shivaji Dede in a love marriage nine months ago. After the marriage, her husband allegedly brought another woman named Saniya Qureshi home and introduced her as his wife. He also continued chatting with Saniya through social media platforms, including Instagram and WhatsApp.

Shreya questioned him and tried to resolve the matter. However, her husband reportedly began to harass her both mentally and physically. Distressed by the ongoing abuse, Shreya died by suicide by hanging herself with a saree from an iron rod at her residence on Saturday afternoon.

Following a complaint lodged by her brother Pritam Ramchandra Jadhav at Vadgaon Nimbalkar Police Station, a case has been registered against Shivaji Dede.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Sudarshan Rathod is leading the investigation.

Suicide Prevention and Mental Health Helpline Numbers:

Tele Manas (Ministry of Health) – 14416 or 1800 891 4416; NIMHANS – 91 80 26995000 /5100 /5200 /5300 /5400; Arpita Suicide Prevention Helpline – 080-23655557; iCALL – 022-25521111 and 9152987821; Peak Mind – 080-456 87786; Vandrevala Foundation – 9999 666 555; COOJ Mental Health Foundation (COOJ) – 0832-2252525