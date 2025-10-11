Pune: 23-Year-Old Dies of Electrocution During Kojagiri Pournima Procession in Wagholi, 7 Booked for Negligence

Pune, Maharashtra (October 11, 2025): A man died after touching an electric wire during a procession for the Kojagiri Purnima festival in Wagholi. The incident occurred in the Ubale Nagar area. Police have registered a case against seven people, including officials of the local festival committee.

The deceased has been identified as Nitin Mohan Pawar (23), a resident of Ubale Nagar, Wagholi. Those named in the police complaint include Vasundhar Shivdasbhau Ubale, Sandeep Vahadane, Sanjeev Jagdale, Sachin Nalawade, Sanket Raut, Mayur Thorat and Mehul Navale. Police officer Amol Kale filed the complaint at Wagholi police station.

According to the police, the local public Navratri committee organized a procession with the idol of the goddess in Ubale Nagar on the day of Kojagiri Purnima. Police had instructed the committee to keep the height of the platform low. However, the committee ignored the instructions and set up a 17-foot-high and 14-foot-wide platform on a tractor trolley. The trolley also carried a sound system.

During the procession, part of the platform touched an electric wire. Nitin Pawar received an electric shock. He was immediately admitted to the hospital, but doctors declared him dead before treatment could begin.

Police investigation revealed that the accident occurred due to the negligence of the committee officials. Following the inquiry, a case was filed. Senior Inspector Yuvraj Hande of Wagholi police confirmed the registration of the case. Assistant Police Inspector Vijay Chandan is leading the investigation.