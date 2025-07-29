Pune: 23-Year-Old Engineer Dies After Jumping from 7th Floor Following Emotional Breakdown During Office Meeting

A 23-year-old IT professional in Pune died by suicide by jumping from his office building shortly after a meeting on Monday morning. According to a India Today report, the deceased has been identified as Piyush Ashok Kavade who jumped from the seventh floor of his office building situated in the Hinjewadi IT Park in Pune. According to the police, the incident occurred around 10:30 am at Atlas Copco, located in Hinjewadi Phase One, where Piyush had been employed for over a year.

Piyush was reportedly attending a meeting when he suddenly complained of chest pain and excused himself. Moments later, he jumped from the seventh floor of the building, leaving everyone in shock.A suicide note was recovered from the scene in which Piyush wrote: “I have failed everywhere in life. Forgive me.” In a message addressed to his father, he added that he felt unworthy of being his son and apologised for his actions. Senior Police Inspector Balaji Pandre confirmed the incident and said further investigation is underway to determine the circumstances that led to the suicide.

Piyush Kavade belonged to Maharashtra's Nashik. While the note did not mention any work-related pressure or other specific reasons in his suicide note. Police have not ruled out any possibilities and are awaiting further details from the deceased’s family and workplace.

This is 3rd such known suicide of a professional in Pune in past few months. In June, a 28-year-old junior doctor of at the Ruby Hall Clinic allegedly committed suicide at his residence in Pune. The deceased was identified as Dr Shyam Vhora. He was found hanging at his house in the Dhole Patil Road area late. Just few weeks before that, a 25-year-old IT professional died by suicide by jumping from the 21st floor of a residential building where her friend resided in Pune's Hinjawadi area. The deceased was identified as Abhilasha Bhausaheb Kothimbhire. She took her life in the Hinjawadi area on May 31, and an accidental death report was registered.

Suicide Prevention and Mental Health Helpline Numbers:

Tele Manas (Ministry of Health) – 14416 or 1800 891 4416; NIMHANS – 91 80 26995000 /5100 /5200 /5300 /5400; Arpita Suicide Prevention Helpline – 080-23655557; iCALL – 022-25521111 and 9152987821; Peak Mind – 080-456 87786; Vandrevala Foundation – 9999 666 555; COOJ Mental Health Foundation (COOJ) – 0832-2252525.