Pune: 23-Year-Old Woman Attempts Suicide After Alleged Dowry Harassment by Husband and In-Laws

In a shocking incident, a 23-year-old married woman attempted suicide by consuming poison in the Lohgaon area of Pune after allegedly facing mental and physical harassment by her in-laws. A case has been registered against her husband, mother-in-law, and brother-in-law at the Airport Police Station.

According to the complainant, she married Ajay Pawar on May 22, 2022. Within six months of marriage, her husband began abusing and assaulting her over domestic issues. Her mother-in-law, Kamal Pawar, allegedly taunted her repeatedly, saying, “You didn’t bring anything from your parents, you don’t deserve anything.” Meanwhile, Ajay Pawar allegedly said, “I’m just timepassing with you. You will die,” and pressured her to demand a four-wheeler from her father. When she refused, he strangled and assaulted her again.

Her brother-in-law, Manoj Pawar, also allegedly abused her. On May 21, Kamal Pawar reportedly threatened her, saying, “Just like I evicted the first daughter-in-law, I’ll remove you too.” She further insulted her with derogatory remarks, calling her “white-legged” and blaming her for unrest in the household.

Frustrated and emotionally distressed by the continued harassment, the woman consumed cockroach poison in an attempt to end her life. Fortunately, timely medical intervention saved her, and her condition is now stable. She later approached the police herself and lodged a complaint. Police have registered a case against Ajay, Kamal, and Manoj Pawar, and further investigation is underway.