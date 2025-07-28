Pune: 24-Year-Old Techie Dies by Suicide After Jumping from 7th Floor of Office Building in Hinjewadi IT Park

Pune Hinjewadi IT Park: A 24-year-old software engineer died by suicide on Monday, July 28, 2025, after jumping from the seventh floor of an office building in Pune’s Hinjewadi IT Park. The deceased has been identified as Piyush Ashok Kawade. He had started working at the company just a month ago. Originally from Nashik, Piyush had moved to Pune for work.

According to the reports, Piyush had come to work as usual on Monday. During a morning meeting, he told colleagues that he was experiencing chest pain and stepped out of the room. Moments later, he jumped from the seventh floor of the building. Due to the height of the fall, he died on the spot. Police reached the site shortly after the incident. The body was sent for post-mortem examination. Piyush’s family has been informed of the incident. Police have launched an investigation to determine the reason behind the suicide.

Read Also | Suicide Prevention: Warning Signs and Awareness Tips Amid Rising Cases in India Linked to Work Pressure and Stress

Suicide Prevention and Mental Health Helpline Numbers:

Tele Manas (Ministry of Health) – 14416 or 1800 891 4416; NIMHANS – 91 80 26995000 /5100 /5200 /5300 /5400; Arpita Suicide Prevention Helpline – 080-23655557; iCALL – 022-25521111 and 9152987821; Peak Mind – 080-456 87786; Vandrevala Foundation – 9999 666 555; COOJ Mental Health Foundation (COOJ) – 0832-225252