Pune: 25-Year-Old IT Professional Dies by Suicide from 21st Floor in Hinjewadi

A young IT professional died by suicide by jumping from the 21st floor of a building. She left a note saying she had lost the will to live. The incident took place on May 31 at The Crown Green Society in Hinjewadi. The deceased was identified as Abhilasha Bhausaheb Kothimbire, 25, a resident of Hinjewadi. She worked at an IT company in the Hinjewadi IT Park. On the day of the incident, Abhilasha went to the society where her friend lived.

She arrived on a motorcycle early in the morning and took the lift to the 21st floor. From there, she jumped to her death. The Hinjewadi police rushed to the spot after receiving information.

Police identified Abhilasha from the motorcycle found in the society’s parking area. Her body was sent to Yashwantrao Chavan Memorial Hospital in Pimpri for autopsy.

Police spoke to Abhilasha’s friend who shared that Abhilasha was in the room until about 1 am. When the friend woke up at 5 am, Abhilasha was missing. She noticed faint blood stains on the bathroom wall but did not pay attention at the time.

Later, when she woke up at 10 am, Abhilasha was still not in the room. Attempts to contact her failed as her phone was switched off. The police then informed the friend about the incident.

On checking the room again, the friend noticed blood stains on a napkin and innerwear on Abhilasha’s bed.

Police recovered the napkin, mobile phone, and pillow cover with blood stains during their search. They also found a suicide note written by Abhilasha.

The note read, "I no longer wish to live. I am doing this of my own free will."

Police said the contents of the note and the evidence suggest Abhilasha took her life due to depression. This is the preliminary conclusion reached by the authorities.

Suicide Prevention and Mental Health Helpline Numbers:

Tele Manas (Ministry of Health) – 14416 or 1800 891 4416; NIMHANS – 91 80 26995000 /5100 /5200 /5300 /5400; Arpita Suicide Prevention Helpline – 080-23655557; iCALL – 022-25521111 and 9152987821; Peak Mind – 080-456 87786; Vandrevala Foundation – 9999 666 555; COOJ Mental Health Foundation (COOJ) – 0832-2252525