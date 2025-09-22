Pune: 26-Year-Old Man Dies by Suicide After Alleged Harassment by Wife and Mother-in-Law

Pune Suicide News: A 26-year-old man died by suicide in the Yerwada area after alleged harassment by his wife and mother-in-law. Police have registered a case against the two women for abetment. The deceased has been identified as Akshay Vijay Salve, a resident of Ganeshnagar in Yerawada. His wife Dipali Akshay Salve (24) and her mother Sangeeta Ashok Adagale of Bhagwannagar in Gevrai, Beed district, have been booked in the case.

According to the reports, Akshay married Dipali six months ago. After the wedding, Dipali and her mother allegedly pressured him to live separately from his parents. They also filed complaints against him at Yerawada police station.

On September 19, Akshay was found hanging at his home. His mother, Laxmi Vijay Salve (52) lodged a complaint stating that harassment from his wife and mother-in-law drove him to take the extreme step.

Police sub-inspector Dalvi is investigating the case.

Suicide Prevention and Mental Health Helpline Numbers:

Tele Manas (Ministry of Health) – 14416 or 1800 891 4416; NIMHANS – 91 80 26995000 /5100 /5200 /5300 /5400; Arpita Suicide Prevention Helpline – 080-23655557; iCALL – 022-25521111 and 9152987821; Peak Mind – 080-456 87786; Vandrevala Foundation – 9999 666 555; COOJ Mental Health Foundation (COOJ) – 0832-225252