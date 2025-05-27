Pune: 27-Year-Old MPSC Aspirant Dies by Suicide After Jumping from 11th Floor Over Alleged Exam Failures

Pune, Maharashtra (May 27, 2025): A 27-year-old man died by suicide after jumping from the 11th floor of a building in Rakshwadi on Monday, May 26. The incident took place near Ashanand Society in Rakshwadi. The deceased has been identified as Rishikesh Shantaram Rakhe, a resident of Bahirwadi, Taluka Khed.

According to police, he was preparing for the Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) examination and was reportedly under mental stress due to repeated failures. Rushikesh had recently come to stay with his sister in Rakshhewadi, near Rajgurunagar. On Monday, he went to a nearby under-construction building next to Ashanand Society and jumped from the 11th floor. He died on the spot due to the impact of the fall.

Local residents immediately informed the police. The Khed police have registered a case and are further investigating the matter.

Suicide Prevention and Mental Health Helpline Numbers:

Tele Manas (Ministry of Health) – 14416 or 1800 891 4416; NIMHANS – 91 80 26995000 /5100 /5200 /5300 /5400; Arpita Suicide Prevention Helpline – 080-23655557; iCALL – 022-25521111 and 9152987821; Peak Mind – 080-456 87786; Vandrevala Foundation – 9999 666 555; COOJ Mental Health Foundation (COOJ) – 0832-2252525