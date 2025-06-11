Pune: 28-Year-Old Resident Doctor at Ruby Hall Clinic Dies by Suicide in Hostel Room

Pune, Maharashtra (June 10, 2025): A 28-year-old resident doctor working at the well-known Ruby Hall Clinic was found dead by suicide in his hostel room on Monday night. The deceased was identified as Dr Shyam Vhora. The incident came to light around 10 p.m. when security staff at the Damodar Bhavan building in Dhole Patil Chowk noticed that the door to Dr Vhora’s room had been shut for a long time. The hostel, located about 300 metres from Ruby Hall Clinic, houses around 80 to 100 doctors.

When the door was forced open, Dr Vhora was found hanging. The cause of the suicide was not immediately known. According to police, Dr Vhora’s family members were on their way from Gujarat and had asked that no further action be taken until they arrived. His body remained at Ruby Hall Clinic as of late Monday night.

In a mysterious detail, a piece of paper was found in the room with the password to his mobile phone written on it. This has raised further questions about the circumstances surrounding his death.

Dr Vhora had been working for the past year in the radiology diagnosis department at Ruby Hall Clinic. He was originally from Bhavnagar district in Gujarat.

Officials from Koregaon Park Police Station had not responded to media inquiries at the time of reporting. Investigations are ongoing.

Suicide Prevention and Mental Health Helpline Numbers:

Tele Manas (Ministry of Health) – 14416 or 1800 891 4416; NIMHANS – 91 80 26995000 /5100 /5200 /5300 /5400; Arpita Suicide Prevention Helpline – 080-23655557; iCALL – 022-25521111 and 9152987821; Peak Mind – 080-456 87786; Vandrevala Foundation – 9999 666 555; COOJ Mental Health Foundation (COOJ) – 0832-2252525