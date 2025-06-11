Pune Accident: 29-Year-Old Woman Killed, Man Injured After Being Hit and Run Over by Truck at Gangadham Chowk; Chilling Video Surfaces

A woman was killed on the spot and a man was seriously injured after a speeding truck hit their two-wheeler at Gangadham Chowk in the Market Yard area on Wednesday around 11.15 a.m. The deceased has been identified as Deepali Soni, 29. The injured rider has been identified as Jagdish Pannalal Soni, 61, who is currently undergoing treatment at a hospital. His condition is said to be stable.

Pune: Truck hits scooter in Bibwewadi; one woman dead, another critical pic.twitter.com/SrLMDq7oL4 — Pune First (@Pune_First) June 11, 2025

The Market Yard police have detained the truck driver, Shaukat Ali Papalal Kulkundi, 51, a resident of Bhawani Peth. He is undergoing a medical examination.

According to police, the accident took place on the busy Gangadham route. The victims were travelling on a bike when a truck hit them from behind after the signal turned green. The impact dragged the two-wheeler ahead, and the truck's wheel ran over the woman, killing her instantly.

The injured man was immediately shifted to the hospital.

Gangadham Chowk has become a frequent accident spot. Authorities often impose temporary bans on heavy vehicles after such incidents. The road leading from Bibwewadi to Kondhwa via Gangadham Chowk lacks essential infrastructure. The Pune Municipal Corporation has announced a plan to modify the slope between the ‘Aai Mata Mandir’ and Gangadham Chowk. The project includes reducing the gradient and installing speed bumps and rumble strips.

Local residents Atul Jain and Amol Pardeshi have demanded the permanent ban of heavy vehicles on this route during daytime. They also called for the removal of encroachments to facilitate road widening.