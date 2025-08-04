Pune: 3 Workers Trapped After Soil Collapse During Drainage Work in Nanded City (Watch Video)

A major accident occurred on Monday afternoon at Sinhagad Road in Nanded City, where three workers were trapped under a pile of soil during ongoing drainage line work. According to initial reports, the incident took place when a section of the soil gave way during excavation. One worker was pulled out safely, while two others remain trapped. The condition of the trapped workers is still unknown.

Pune, Maharashtra: Three laborers get trapped under a mound of soil during construction work on Sinhagad Road in Nanded City. Rescue teams from Pune Fire Brigade, PMRDA, and PDRF arrive at the spot to carry out the rescue



Rescue operations were launched immediately by emergency teams from the PMRDA Fire Brigade and the Pune District Disaster Response Force. The site has been sealed off, and more equipment and personnel have been brought in to assist with the operation.