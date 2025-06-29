Pune: 30-Year-Old Man Attacked With Sharp Weapon Near Railway Station Over Rs 400 Dispute; Accused on the Run

A 30-year-old man was seriously injured after being attacked with a sharp weapon near Pune railway station on Friday night. The incident occurred following a dispute over borrowed money. Bundgarden police have registered a case against the accused, who is currently on the run.

The victim has been identified as Sachin Shivaji Mane. According to the complaint filed at the Bundgarden police station, the accused, known locally by the nickname "Lambya," is a resident of the same area near Pune station. Both the victim and the accused earn their living through daily wage work.

Police said Mane had lent ₹400 to the accused. On Friday night, Mane asked for the money to be returned. This led to an argument between the two near the parcel office at the railway station.

During the altercation, the accused allegedly attacked Mane with a sharp weapon. Mane sustained serious injuries and was rushed to a nearby hospital.

Police Sub-Inspector Swapnil Lohar is leading the investigation. A search operation has been launched to trace the absconding accused.