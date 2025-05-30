Pune: 31-Year-Old Woman Found Unconscious With Head Injuries, Dies in Hospital; Murder Case Registered

Pune, Maharashtra (May 30, 2025): A shocking incident has come to light in which a 31-year-old woman was killed by a sharp weapon to the head. The woman was found unconscious on May 20 around 9 p.m. near the road from Shaheed Colonel Patil Petrol Pump. She was identified as Preeti Sachin Wakhare, a resident of Khopde Nagar. Police received information from the control room and the Ambegaon Plateau police immediately rushed to the spot. Preeti Wakhare was taken by a private ambulance to Sassoon Hospital. Despite medical efforts, she died in the early hours of May 21.

Police investigation revealed that the woman had serious injuries to her head caused by a sharp weapon. The post-mortem report from Sassoon Hospital confirmed the cause of death as head injury.

Preliminary inquiries showed that Preeti Wakhare was going to work near Navale Bridge when she had an argument with some unknown persons. A murder case has been registered under Section 302 (1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita 2023 against unknown persons. The investigation is being conducted by the Bharati Vidyapeeth police.

Police appealed to the public to provide any information related to this case. CCTV footage from the area is being reviewed to trace the accused.