Pune: 32-Year-Old Two-Wheeler Rider Dies After Collision With Unknown Vehicle in Ambegaon

Pune: In tragic road accident man died after getting hit by two wheeler coming from opposite direction. This incident took place on Friday, September 26, 2025 at Pondewadi Phata on Ashtavinayak Road around 8 am in Ambegaon taluka. Deceased identified as Dattatray Dnyaneshwar Gawade who was resident of Savindane, Taluka Shirur.

According to reports, On Friday 32-year old man, Dattatray Dnyaneshwar Gawade, who works in a fertilizer shop in Pargaon was going to work on his two-wheeler. An unknown vehicle coming from the opposite direction hit his two-wheeler at Pondewadi Phata. Dattatray was seriously injured in the accident. Local citizens immediately admitted him to a private hospital in Pargaon in an ambulance.

He was then taken to Manchar for further treatment, but unfortunately he died on the way. On receiving information about the incident, the Pargaon police visited the spot and conducted a panchnama. Currently, the police have started a search for the unknown vehicle and further investigation is underway. Dattatray is survived by his parents and brother. His sudden death is causing grief in the Pargaon and Savindane areas.