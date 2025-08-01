Pune: 35-Year-Old Man Collapses and Dies While Working Out at Gym

Pune, Maharashtra (August 1, 2025): A 35-year-old man died on Thursday after collapsing while working out at a gym in Chinchwadgaon. The incident took place at Nitrro Gym. The deceased was identified as Milind Kulkarni. According to eyewitnesses, he collapsed suddenly during his routine workout session.

Kulkarni had arrived at the gym as usual and had begun his exercises after a warm-up. A few minutes later he reportedly felt dizzy and fell to the ground. People present at the gym immediately rushed him to the nearby Moraya Hospital. However, doctors declared him dead before treatment could begin.

Read Also | Pune Accident: 61-Year-Old Man Dies After Two-Wheeler Skids on Pothole, Run Over by Car in Aundh (VIDEO)

Initial reports suggest a possible heart attack, but the exact cause of death will be confirmed after a post-mortem examination.

Kulkarni was known to be a regular member of the gym and had been working out there for several months.

Read Also | Pune Crime: Passenger Brutally Attacked With Koyta on MSRTC Bus Travelling From Baramati to Indapur (VIDEO)