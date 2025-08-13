Pune: 4 Arrested in Viman Nagar for Extortion, Posing as Arun Gawli’s PA

Person impersonating as a notorious criminal Arun Gawali's personal assistant duped Pune based builder. Victim has lodged a complaint and police have arrested four people in connection to Rs 5 Cr extortion case. Builder filed this complaint in Lashkar Police Station. Lashkar Police, along with Anti-Extortion Squad 1, carried out the operation.

Police did investigation have arrested Rohan Shivaji Gaware, Sudarshan Aasman Gayake (age 27, resident of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar), Mahendra Ramnath Shelke (age 42) and Krushna Parmeshwar Budhkar (age 26, both residents of Beed). complainant, a builder, was in business with Sumit Chaure. An argument arose from financial disagreements. Chaure alleges he gave the complainant Rs 8 crore for business expansion, but the complainant used it for personal gain instead of investing it, said police.

Chaure, seeking to recoup his losses, resorted to extortion. He and two accomplices, posing as Prashant Patil, the PA of gangster Arun Gawali, demanded money from the complainant. Initially asking for Rs 7 crore, they settled for Rs 5 crore. A police trap was set at a Viman Nagar hotel where they arranged to collect the money, resulting in the detention of everyone present. Police are searching for other individuals involved, and Lashkar Police are continuing the investigation.