Pune: 4 Booked for Firing in Air During Dance Performance at Ambika Kala Kendra in Daund

Pune Police booked four people for firing at the Ambika Kala Kendra, a folk arts performance centre in Daund taluka of Pune on Monday night during the dance performance event. However, no one was injured int he incident. According to the police, one person opened fire with the gun he was carrying while watching an event.

The incident occurred between 10:30 and 11:00 PM. According to reports, the brother of a ruling party MLA allegedly opened fire inside the premises, leading to chaos. A young woman was reportedly hurt in the incident.

#WATCH | Pune, Maharashtra | On the firing incident in Daund, Pune Rural ASP Ganesh Biradar says, "On 21st July, between 10.30 and 11.30 pm, four people were sitting there for a party at the Ambika Kala Kendra. When the party was about to end, they opened fire in the air... After… pic.twitter.com/XvL302Dtuy — ANI (@ANI) July 23, 2025

"On 21st July, between 10.30 and 11.30 pm, four people were sitting there for a party at the Ambika Kala Kendra. When the party was about to end, they opened fire in the air... After conducting an inquiry, these people were taken into custody. An FIR has been registered. Four people are named in the FIR are Baba Saheb Mandekar, Ganpat Jagtap, Chandrakant Marmik and an unknown person. Further investigation is underway," Rural ASP Ganesh Biradar told the media on Wednesday.

Taking to the social media platform X, Rohit Pawar stated, "A young woman was injured in a shooting incident at an art centre in Daund by the brother of a ruling MLA from Pune district. Instead of identifying the culprits behind the indiscriminate firing, the police are reportedly working under pressure to hush up the matter."

दौंडमध्ये एका कलाकेंद्रात पुणे जिल्ह्यातील एका सत्ताधारी आमदाराच्या भावाने गोळीबार करत राडा केला असून त्यात एक तरुणी जखमी झाल्याची माहिती समोर येत आहे. अंदाधुंद गोळीबार करणारे हे कोण महाशय आहेत, हे शोधण्याऐवजी पोलीस यंत्रणा सत्ताधारी दबावामुळे प्रकरण दडपण्याचा प्रयत्न करत… — Rohit Pawar (@RRPSpeaks) July 23, 2025

He further questioned whether justice would be served. "Will action be taken against the accused? Or will he go unpunished just because he belongs to the ruling party? What kind of power play is this? The police must act impartially and uphold the law, without bowing to political influence," Pawar added.