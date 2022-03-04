Pune; 4 year old boy dies due to electric shock

Pune: A 4-year-old boy died after being hit by an open electric wire in Mithanagar area of Kondhwa on Wednesday at 2.30 pm. The boy identified as Shahzad Amir Syed (age 4, resident of Nawazish Park, Mithanagar, Kondhwa).

Kondhwa police have registered a case against the excavating contractor, MSEDCL officials, engineers and Wireman. Shahzad's father Amir Shaukat Syed has filed the complaint.

According to police, Shahzad had gone to class on Wednesday afternoon. However, he was returning home from a tution. Drainage work starts from Nawazish Chowk to Kuba Masjid Road. The road was dug for that. Next to it was a feeder pillar. Some of the wires were out. One of the wires was cut and she fell down. As Shahzad was passing by, he touched the wire and received an electric shock. That's when he died.

Regarding this, Amir Syed said that the drainage work of the Municipal Corporation is underway. At that time there were wires lying in the open. There was no one there. Also, no sign was erected. Senior police inspector Sardar Patil said that the police had registered a case against Amir Syed.