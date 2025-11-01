Pune: 42-Year-Old Woman Assaulted, Phone Snatched Over Social Media Post

Pune: An incident occurred in which a woman, angry at her for expressing her opinion on social media about a woman from the ruling party, entered her house and beat her up. In this case, a case has been registered against four people, including three women, and two people, including one woman, in a mutual conflict case at Khadak police station.

A 42-year-old woman from Shukrawar Peth has filed a complaint in this regard. The incident took place in Shukrawar Peth on Thursday (30) evening. According to the information given by the police, the complainant woman had posted a post about a woman from a political party on her social media account. Angry at this, the four accused went to the complainant's house and beat her up with kicks. The complainant was injured in it. At the same time, the complaint states that one of the accused took a mobile phone worth Rs 10,000 in the chaotic atmosphere.

A case has been registered against three people, including a woman, on the complaint filed by the woman in a mutual conflict case. The complainant woman has said in her complaint that the accused woman is defaming the character of the complainant by talking about her. When she went to his house to question him, he allegedly abused her and threatened her, saying, "I will not leave you alive." Khadak police station is investigating both these cases.