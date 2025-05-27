Pune: 49-Year-Old Man Dies in Karvenagar After Tree Branch Falls on Him While Riding Bike

Pune, Maharashtra (May 27, 2025): A 49-year-old man died after a tree branch fell on him while he was riding his bike in Karvenagar on Monday, May 26, 2025. The deceased has been identified as Rahul Shrikant Joshi, a resident of Karvenagar near the SBI Bank. According to police, Joshi was returning home from the Samarth Path area around 7.15 p.m. when the incident occurred.

Joshi worked in a private firm. Just a short distance from the Alankar police station, a tree branch suddenly fell and struck him. He sustained serious injuries in the accident.

Police rushed to the scene after receiving information. Joshi was taken to Sassoon General Hospital, where doctors declared him dead before treatment could begin. Senior Police Inspector Sunita Rokade of Alankar Police Station confirmed the details of the incident. Fire brigade personnel also reached the spot and cleared the fallen branches to restore traffic flow.

The accident caused a brief traffic jam in the Karvenagar area. A similar incident had occurred last year in Bibwewadi, where a young man died after a tree branch fell on him.