Pune: 5 Officers Suspended for Serving Mutton Biryani to Gangster Gaja Marne in Police Van

In a shocking incident, notorious gangster Gajanan alias Gaja Marne was treated to a 'mutton party' at a highway-side dhaba while in police custody. The episode came to light recently, leading to the suspension of one Assistant Police Inspector and four police personnel involved in the incident. Additionally, three of Marne’s associates who visited the dhaba to meet him have also been booked. The suspended police officials include Assistant Police Inspector Suraj Rajguru, constables Mahesh Bamgude, Sachin Memane, Ramesh Memane, and Rahul Pardeshi. Gaja Marne and his associates were booked under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) in connection with an assault case involving a BJP worker in Kothrud.

Initially, he was lodged in Yerwada Jail, but due to his growing influence in Pune’s underworld, he was later transferred to Sangli Jail. However, while being transported to Sangli, the police van made a stop at ‘Kanase Dhaba’ near Satara, where the officers dined. Shockingly, during this stop, Marne’s associates arrived in two Fortuners and one Thar SUV and served him a special mutton meal inside the police van. The entire incident was captured on CCTV at the dhaba.

Commissioner Takes Action After CCTV Confirmation

A few days after the incident, Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar received information and took swift action. Upon reviewing the CCTV footage, the event was confirmed, resulting in the immediate suspension of the involved officers. The police department has taken the matter seriously, considering it a grave breach of discipline and responsibility.

Gaja Marne's Associates Booked

While Marne was being transferred, his gang members followed the police van and later served him food at the dhaba. Those identified and booked in this connection include Satish Shilimkar, Vishal Dhumal, and Balkrishna alias Pandya Mohite. Notably, Vishal Dhumal already faces a murder charge, and Pandya Mohite is identified as a shooter for Marne’s gang in Sangli.

Gaja Marne Returns to Yerwada Jail

Marne has a history of serious criminal cases and has been arrested multiple times. Reports suggest he had vowed never to stay in Yerwada Jail, often getting transferred elsewhere post-arrest. However, following this incident, the Police Commissioner ordered that Marne be returned to Yerwada Jail, and he has since been brought back from Sangli.