Pune: 5-Year-Old Girl Killed in Leopard Attack in Shirur

Pune Leopard Attack News: A five-and-a-half-year-old girl was killed in a leopard attack in Pimparkhed village under Shirur taluka on Sunday, October 12, 2025. Locals have demanded that the forest department immediately install cages to capture the animal. The victim, Shivnya Shailesh Bombe, was carrying water for her grandfather, Arun Devaram Bombe, who was ploughing a field behind their house. A leopard hiding in a nearby sugarcane field pounced on her and dragged her into the crop.

Her grandfather saw the attack and ran toward the leopard. He fought the animal and managed to free Shivnya from its grip. She was rushed to the sub-district hospital in Manchar, where doctors declared her dead before treatment.

After receiving information about the attack, former Cooperation Minister Diliprao Valse Patil and former MP Shivajirao Adhalrao Patil visited the hospital to gather details.

The incident has spread fear among residents. This is the seventh death caused by leopard attacks within a 10 to 15-kilometre radius covering Pimparkhed, Jambut, and Chandoh villages. Locals have expressed anger over the repeated attacks and urged forest officials to take strict action to prevent more deaths.