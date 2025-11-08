Pune: 50-Year-Old Man Dies by Suicide After Losing Job; Two Accused of Harassment

Pune: A 50-year-old man has committed suicide after getting dismissed from work. Deceased wife has Case registered case against two people at Ambegaon police in this regard. The name of the person who committed suicide is Deepak Bobde, resident of Prestige Pacific Society, Dalvinagar, Ambegaon, Katraj.

According to the information given by the police, Swati Bobde's husband was working in a private company. He was depressed due to the harassment given by the accused and his dismissal from work. On October 6 last month, Deepak committed suicide by hanging himself in a lodge in Khandala taluka of Satara district. After that, his wife Swati recently filed a complaint with the police.

She alleged that her husband was depressed after being fired from his job and committed suicide due to harassment by the accused. The police then registered a case in this regard. Further investigation is being conducted by Police Sub-Inspector Shinde.

18-year-old engineering student died by suicide

In separate case an 18-year-old engineering student died by suicide at his residence in Ravet early Monday morning. The incident came to light around 2:45 a.m. at Sai Mangal Society in Ravet. The deceased has been identified as Avdhut Arvind Mohite, a resident of Ravet and a native of Wakhari village in Phaltan taluka of Satara district.

According to the media reports, Avdhut was a first-year computer science student at Pimpri-Chinchwad College of Engineering (PCCOE) in Ravet. He hanged himself from the ceiling fan in his room using a nylon rope in the early hours of Monday.