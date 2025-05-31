Pune: 59-Year-Old Man Allegedly Caught Urinating on Shivsrushti Poster in Ambegaon Budruk (VIDEO)

Pune, Maharashtra (May 31, 2025): A 59-year-old man was caught urinating on a poster at the gate of Shivsrushti, a historical theme park dedicated to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, in Ambegaon Budruk early Saturday morning. The incident occurred around 3 a.m. and a video showing the act quickly went viral on social media. A complaint was filed at Bharati Vidyapeeth police station.

The complainant, 23-year-old student Nayanath Tukaram Amrale, said he and his roommate, Abhijit Sitapure, were returning home early Saturday morning from Navale Bridge. They saw two vehicles parked near the entrance of Shivsrushti. Near one vehicle, a man was urinating next to an information board. Near one of the vehicles, a man was seen urinating beside an information board. Surprisingly, his wife was standing next to him and was seen recording a video on her mobile phone while he was urinating.

Local youth Akshay Gaikwad recorded the incident. When questioned, the man identified himself as Amol Arun Kulkarni from Dhayari. According to Amrale, the couple gave vague answers. Locals informed police after the incident. Both were taken to Bharati Vidyapeeth police station for questioning. Assistant Police Inspector Mithun Pardeshi is investigating.