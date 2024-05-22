Pune: 6 Feared Drowned After Boat Capsizes in Ujani Dam; Search and Rescue Operations Underway

At least six people were feared drowned on Tuesday evening, May 21, in Ujani dam waters after a private boat carrying them capsized near Kalashi village close to Indapur, around 140km from Pune city.

“Seven people were in the boat. One of them swam to safety and raised an alarm, following which local villagers and rescue teams reached the spot. A search operation is on,” said Pune Superintendent of Police Pankaj Deshmukh.

Six Missing After Boat Capsized in Ujani Dam

Maharashtra: Six people missing after a boat capsized last evening in Ujani dam waters near Kalashi village, close to Indapur Tahseel of Pune district.



Pune Rural Police say, "NDRF, SDRF, local administration and police are deployed for search and rescue operations."



(Pics… https://t.co/RS2OoMhwWnpic.twitter.com/xZQ9RlxTTx — ANI (@ANI) May 22, 2024

According to the reports, the incident occurred due to rough weather and stormy wind. A total of seven passengers were travelling in the boat when it overturned in Kalashi taluka Indapur on Tuesday evening. One of them is safe, and the search for the remaining six is underway by the NDRF and SDRF teams.

Pune Rural Police said, "NDRF, SDRF, local administration and police are deployed for search and rescue operations."

उजनी धरणाच्या पाणलोट क्षेत्रातील कळाशी, ता. इंदापूर येथे आज सायंकाळी वाहतूक करणारी एक बोट उलटली. या घटनेत काहीजण बेपत्ता असून त्यांचा शोध घेण्याचे काम सुरु आहे. परंतु येथे मदत आणि बचावकार्य करण्यासाठी आणखी साधनसामग्रीची आवश्यकता आहे. जिल्हाधिकारी पुणे यांना विनंती आहे की आपण याची… — Supriya Sule (@supriya_sule) May 21, 2024

NCP-SP leader Supriya Sule in a tweet on X, formerly known as Twitter, said, "Kalashi in the catchment area of ​​Ujani Dam, A ferry boat overturned in Indapur this evening. Some people are missing in this incident and the search for them is going on. But more resources are needed to help and rescue here. Collector Pune is requested to take immediate notice of this and take appropriate action. The incident is very serious and I am continuously reviewing the relief and rescue operations here. I am in touch with the district administration regarding this. I pray to God that all those who are missing are safe."