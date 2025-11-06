Pune: 65-Year-Old Man Seriously Injured as ST Bus Runs Over Foot at Swargate Depot

Pune: Senior citizen got seriously injured after ST bus ran over her him near swargate. This incident occurred on Thursday, November 6, 2025 around 5:30 pm. Passenger was seriously injured in the incident and has been admitted to a nearby private hospital for treatment.

Victim identified as Shivaji Baburao Kanade (age 65, resident of Baramati). He was traveling on a Phaltan-Mumbai bus, when bus reached the Swargate ST depot. He got down from for a while. At the same time, while the driver of the Phaltan-Latur bus was reversing the bus, Kanade was hit by a bus and fell down and the wheel of the bus ran over his foot. When the citizens shouted, the driver pressed the brakes.

However, by then the wheel of the train had run over the passenger's foot and he was seriously injured. Fellow passengers and employees at the depot immediately admitted the injured passenger to the hospital. Meanwhile, the police informed that work is underway to register a case in this matter and that CCTV footage is being examined to determine how the accident occurred.