Pune: 65-Year-Old Woman Swept Away in Drain Near Bengaluru Highway, Search Underway

Pune, Maharashtra (June 13, 2025): A 65-year-old woman was swept away in a roadside drain near the Bengaluru Highway on Thursday night as heavy rain lashed Pune after nearly two weeks of dry weather. The woman, identified as Shobha Manohar Mahimane, lived in Darshan Park, Fursungi. She had returned from Kolhapur and got down near a bridge on the Bengaluru Highway. While crossing the road to hire an autorickshaw, she slipped and fell into the drain. The strong water current carried her away before help could reach. Search teams found one of her slippers under the bridge. The search operation is now focused near a drain by the Sinhagad Fire Station.

The India Meteorological Department has issued a yellow alert for Pune district for the next three days. The agency has predicted more heavy rain across the city.

Read Also | Pune Accident: One Dead as Iron Pipes Pierce Through Cabin After Sudden Brake at Chandani Chowk

Areas such as Sinhagad Road, Satara Road, Katraj, Bibvewadi, Swargate, Bhandarkar Road and Prabhat Road recorded heavy rainfall. Many streets were waterlogged and resembled flowing streams. Traffic slowed as vehicles struggled to move through flooded stretches. Power supply was disrupted in some parts.

Officials have urged citizens to stay alert near open drains and waterlogged zones during the ongoing monsoon.