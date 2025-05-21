Pune: 87-Year-Old Man Test Positive For Mild Variant of COVID; Discharged After Stable Condition

The symptoms of Covid (Corona Virus) are seen again in Asia, Singapore and Hong Kong and Thailand are taking precautions as the number of corona patients are increasing. Two recent deaths at Mumbai's KEM Hospital, initially claimed by authorities to be non-COVID related, have ignited political and public health controversy. Former Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar and Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA Ajay Choudhari contested this, presenting documents confirming both patients had tested positive for COVID and now an 87-year-old corona patient was found in Pune city. He has been treated and discharged. The patient's condition is stable. An 87-year-old man found positive for corona. Following which the patient was admitted in private hospital for treatment.

The patient was treated and discharged in stable condition. Dr. Nina Borade, head of the Pune Municipal Corporation's health department, stated that the COVID-19 situation is under control in Pune. As of May 19, Maharashtra reported 87 new COVID-19 cases from 673 tests, with 31 recoveries and 56 patients undergoing home treatment, all in Mumbai. The health department reports no other active cases in the state, emphasizing the current variant is mild and advising continued caution and adherence to health guidelines.

In terms of earlier cases, the state reported 2 COVID-19 cases in January, 1 in February, and 4 in April, with no cases detected in March. While the recent rise in numbers may be concerning to some, experts maintain that there is no indication of a major wave. They have reassured the public that although the virus has not been eradicated, it is only surfacing occasionally, and the current strain has a low mortality rate.