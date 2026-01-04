Pune: Absconding Gang Member Dies by Suicide After MCOCA Action in Hadapsar, Names Former Corporator in Note

After stringent action under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) against the Tipu Pathan gang in the Hadapsar–Sayyadnagar area, a wanted habitual offender allegedly died by suicide in Pune’s Lashkar area, a case that came to light on Saturday. The deceased left behind a lengthy suicide note in which he reportedly named a former corporator from Hadapsar and several others. According to the note, the former corporator had allegedly demanded ₹50 lakh from him. Based on these allegations, a case of abetment to suicide has been registered against the former corporator from the Nationalist Congress Party (Ajit Pawar faction) and three others.

The deceased has been identified as Sadik Hussein Kapoor, a 56-year-old resident of Sayyadnagar, Hadapsar. Police have booked former corporator Farooq Yasin Inamdar, Afan Farooq Inamdar, Zahoor Mohammed Sayyad, all residents of Sayyadnagar, along with Tanveer Ibrahim Maniyar. The complaint was filed by Kapoor’s son, Sajid Kapoor, aged 27, who lives in the same locality. Senior Police Inspector Girishkumar Dighavkar of Lashkar police station confirmed the details, stating that the case was registered following Sajid’s formal statement and the contents found in the suicide note recovered from the scene.

Police officials said Sadik Kapoor operated an office in Kumar Palace Society on East Street in the Lashkar area and was involved in buying and selling land. On Saturday evening, January 3, he was found hanging inside his office. Lashkar police rushed to the spot after receiving information and shifted him to Sassoon General Hospital, where doctors declared him dead before treatment could begin. Investigators recovered a 30 to 35-page suicide note, which has been seized as evidence. Sajid alleged that persistent harassment and a monetary demand by the former corporator, his son and associates drove his father to take the extreme step. Kapoor was reportedly linked to the Tipu Pathan gang, which has several serious cases registered in Wanawadi and Hadapsar police stations, and had gone absconding after MCOCA action.