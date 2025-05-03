Pune Accident: 1 Dead, 1 Injured After Truck Rams Vehicles on Navale Bridge

Pune, Maharashtra (May 3, 2025): A truck accident on Pune’s Navale Bridge claimed the life of a two-wheeler rider and left at least one other person injured. The incident took place around 1 p.m. when a truck traveling from Katraj towards the city lost control and collided with several vehicles. The truck hit four to five vehicles, including two motorcycles and two auto-rickshaws. One two-wheeler rider was killed instantly, and another rider was seriously injured. The injured rider was rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment. The vehicles involved were severely damaged.

Preliminary investigations indicate that the truck's brakes failed, causing the crash. The truck driver has been taken into custody. A detailed investigation is currently underway.

Read Also | Pune Car Accident: One Killed After Mercedes-Benz Falls Off Wadgaon Bridge and Collides With Bike on Bengaluru–Pune Highway

A separate accident occurred early Saturday morning on the Bengaluru–Pune Highway near Wadgaon Bridge. A Mercedes-Benz car collided with a Splendour motorcycle near Vishal Hotel, resulting in the death of the motorcycle rider. The pillion rider sustained serious injuries. Following the crash, the Mercedes broke through the barricade at Wadgaon Bridge and fell onto the service road below.

Thanks to the deployment of airbags, the car’s driver and passengers escaped with minor injuries, though the vehicle was extensively damaged. Police have registered a case under Section 105 of the Indian Penal Code for culpable homicide not amounting to murder. Two of the accused have been taken into custody. Two other injured passengers from the car have been admitted to the hospital for treatment. Further investigations are ongoing, according to Sambhaji Kadam, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Pune City.