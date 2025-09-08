Pune Accident: 1 Dead, 5 Injured as Trailer Collides with Pickup Tempos Returning to Mumbai from Ganpati Visarjan

Pune Accident News: One person was killed and five others, including a child, were injured when a trailer collided with two pickup tempos returning to Mumbai after Ganesh Visarjan. The accident occurred around 12:30 a.m. Sunday at Malwadi on the Talegaon-Chakan highway. The trailer driver fled the scene after the collision. The injured were admitted to a private hospital near Talegaon station.

The deceased has been identified as Shalubai Vishnu Gund (67), a resident of Kamvathe, Panvel, Navi Mumbai, originally from Vadgaon Darya, Parner, Ahmednagar. Her only son, Swapnil Vishnu Gund (34), the pickup driver, was seriously injured. Doctors treating him said his condition is stable.

Other injured include Sandesh Harishchandra Dhere (19); Rangnath Gangaram Aher (36); Sheetal Rangnath Aher (34); and Shivansh Rangnath Aher (5), all residents of Kamvathe, Panvel, Navi Mumbai, originally from Ane, Junnar, Pune.

The victims, members of the Gund, Aher and Dhere families, were traveling from Alephata to Mumbai after visiting their village for Ganeshotsav.

The collision was caused when iron materials from the trailer fell onto the road, striking the pickup tempos. The debris scattered on the highway disrupted traffic for some time. A crane was used to remove the damaged vehicles from the road. The pickup tempos suffered major damage.

Dr. Manoj Chaudhary, medical officer at Talegaon Dabhade Primary Health Centre, performed the post-mortem and handed over the body to the relatives.