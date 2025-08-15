Pune Accident: 11-Year-Old Girl Killed, Mother Seriously Injured as Mixer Truck Hits Two-Wheeler in Hinjewadi

Pune Accident News: A 11-year-old girl was killed and her mother seriously injured after a mixer truck hit their two wheeler in Hinjewadi, Pune, on Tuesday, August 12, 2025. The accident occurred near Infosys Circle in Phase 2 around 6:30 p.m. The deceased has been identified as Pratyusha Santosh Borate (11). Her mother, Vaishali Borate (35) was critically injured.

The complaint was filed on Wednesday by Sagar Subhash Aglave, a resident of Budhwar Peth, Pune, at the Hinjewadi police station. The truck driver, Farhan Munnu Shaikh (25) from Wakad, has been arrested.

Police said heavy vehicles are prohibited in the Hinjewadi area from 8 a.m. to 12 noon and 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. Shaikh allegedly violated the rule and was driving the mixer truck at high speed. He hit the motorcycle with force, causing the mother and daughter to fall. Vaishali Borate was seriously injured and her daughter died at the scene.