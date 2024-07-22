Pune Accident: 15-Year-Old Boy Dies After Being Hit by Speeding Car in Kalyani Nagar While Going to School on Bicycle

A 15-year-old boy lost his life in a tragic accident on Saturday. The accident occurred around 8:30 AM near MariGold Society, Kalyani Nagar, Yerawada. The deceased was cycling to school when a speeding Hyundai car bearing registration number MH 12 UC 8029 fatally struck him.

The police apprehended the car driver, 37-year-old Ravikant Ramdin Gaur, a resident of Vimannagar's Rohan Nigam Apartment. Yerawada Police Station Senior Police Inspector Shelke attested to the fact that Gaur was taken for a medical check right after, which showed he was not intoxicated at the time of the accident.

CCTV footage from the scene has been reviewed, providing crucial insights into the incident. Police are in the process of registering a case based on the statement from the father of the deceased.

The fifteen-year-old accident victim, studying at an international school in Kalyani Nagar, was excited to celebrate his birthday on the day of the accident.

This unfortunate tragedy is just one more in Pune's long line of mishaps; the city is still in shock after the recent Porsche vehicle disaster. Residents are now gravely concerned about road safety and the necessity for prompt action to stop more fatalities due to the frequency of these incidents. To guarantee the safety of all road users, citizens are demanding stronger traffic laws and improved infrastructure.

The Kalyani Nagar residents had requested a speed breaker one year back on the road near MariGold Society where the incident occurred; however, the civic administration has not yet responded to the citizens' demands, and the roads are turning out to be a death trap for commuters.

Monica Sharma, a resident of Kalyani Nagar and a member of Team Swachh Kalyani Nagar (TSKN), while talking to LokmatTimes.com, said, “The road where the unfortunate incident occurred is not appropriate for driving vehicles at high speed. We had requested a speed breaker on this road one year back, and the PMC authorities even conducted an inspection of the road, but later nothing happened. The road is filled with sand and mud that falls from the trucks carrying construction waste, and the PMC does not bother to deep clean the road, making it more risky to commute during the rains. We as a resident body are continuously following up with the PMC on these issues.”

Another resident, under the condition of anonymity, while talking to LokmatTimes.com, stated, “The roads in Kalyani Nagar have turned into death traps for commuters. It was only two months since the Porsche car accident, and now a school kid is a victim of another accident. It is a total failure of the civic system. The roads need to have proper speed breakers to control speeding vehicles. The PMC and Traffic Branch should find a solution to this issue.”