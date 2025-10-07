Pune Accident: 1.5-Year-Old Girl Killed After Being Run Over by Water Tanker in Kharadi

Pune Accident News: A one-and-a-half-year-old girl was killed after being run over by a water tanker while playing in front of her home in Kharadi on Monday, October 6, 2025. The Kharadi police have registered a case against the tanker driver.

The driver has been identified as Krishna Vilas Kandhare, a resident of Pathare Vasti, Kharadi. The deceased child has been identified as Akanksha Pushpen Saket.

Akanksha’s mother, Ramkali Pushpen Saket, filed a complaint regarding the incident.

According to the police, the Saket family originally hails from Uttar Pradesh. They work as labourers at a residential construction project in Kharadi and live in the workers’ settlement.

Police Sub-Inspector Kolpe is investigating the case.