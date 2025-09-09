Pune Accident: 19-Year-Old Student Killed After Being Hit by Speeding Dumper in Hadapsar

Pune Accident News: A 19-year-old college student was killed after a speeding dumper hit his two-wheeler at JSPM College Chowk in Hadapsar on Monday, September 8, 2025. The dumper driver fled the spot and a case has been registered against him at Kalepadal police station.

The deceased has been identified as Abhijit Ganesh Revle, a resident of Sanket Vihar Society in Fursungi on Hadapsar-Saswad Road. The complaint was filed by his brother-in-law Kachan Karale (42).

According to the reports, Abhijit was studying at a local college. On Monday around 7 p.m. he was riding his two-wheeler through the JSPM College area when a speeding dumper rammed into his vehicle from behind at Punyashlok Ahilyadevi Holkar Chowk. He sustained serious injuries and was rushed to a hospital, but doctors declared him dead before treatment could begin.

The case is being investigated by Police Sub-Inspector Vinayak Gurav.