Pune Accident: 2 Killed, 1 Injured As Car Crashes Into Metro Station Pillar (VIDEO)

Pune Accident News: Two men were killed, and another was critically injured when a speeding car crashed into a metro pillar near the Bund Garden station in Pune early Sunday, November 2, 2025. The victims identified as Rutvik Vinayak Bhandari, also known as Om (23), a resident of Pimpri Gaon and an MBA graduate working for a private firm, and his cousin Yash Prasad Bhandari (23), a software engineer employed in Pune.

The injured, Khushwant Kishor Tekwani (19), from Beed district, is a BTech student at MIT College in Pune. He is on life support at Sassoon General Hospital.

According to the reports, the crash occurred around 5 a.m. on Bund Garden Road near the metro station. The car struck the metro pillar at high speed, leaving all three passengers with severe injuries. Local residents and police rushed the victims to Sassoon General Hospital, where doctors declared Rutvik and Yash dead.

The exact cause of the accident has not yet been confirmed, though officers suspect that speeding and loss of control led to the crash.