Pune Accident: 2 Schoolchildren Killed, 3 Seriously Injured as Private Bus Rams Into Pedestrians in Hinjawadi IT Park Area

Pune Accident News: Two children were killed and three others injured in a bus accident in Hinjewadi on Monday evening. The incident took place near Panchratna Chowk in the Hinjawadi IT Park area. The deceased children have been identified as Archana Deva Prasad (8) and her brother Suraj Deva Prasad (8). The injured include Priya Deva Prasad (16), Vimal Ojarkar (40) and a two-wheeler rider.

According to the reports, the private company bus carrying employees lost control while speeding. The bus hit pedestrians, killing the two children on the spot. Several others on the road were also injured, and the bus collided with other vehicles, injuring a motorcyclist and additional drivers.

Hinjewadi police and senior officers rushed to the scene after receiving reports of the accident. Traffic was disrupted in the area. Officers and staff from the Pimpri-Chinchwad traffic department, Wakad and Hinjawadi divisions, worked to restore normal traffic flow.