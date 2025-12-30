Pune Accident: 2 Women Killed, Over 35 Injured in Pickup–Tanker Crash on Nagar–Kalyan Highway

Pune Accident News: Two women agricultural labourers were killed, and more than 35 people were injured after a pickup vehicle collided head-on with a milk tanker on the Nagar–Kalyan National Highway near Dumberwadi on Tuesday morning. The accident occurred near Abhijit Hotel when a pickup carrying farm workers toward Alephata rammed into a milk tanker coming from the Kalyan side. The impact was severe and left several passengers trapped inside the pickup.

The pickup driver and multiple labourers sustained serious injuries. The milk tanker driver was also critically injured.

Local residents rushed to the scene and helped rescue the injured. Victims were taken to the Otur Primary Health Centre for initial treatment. Several injured persons were later shifted to private hospitals in Alephata and to a health centre in Manchar for further care.

The deceased were identified as Vandana Ganesh Hillam, 20, a resident of Khuttal village in Murbad taluka of Thane district, and Manda Shivram Hillam, 35, a resident of Talegaon village in the same taluka.

Doctors at the Otur Primary Health Centre said 26 men and women from villages including Otur, Bagadwadi, Akole, Pachghar, Nimgiri, Lahali, Tukwada, Fofsandi, Mandave and Ballalwadi received primary treatment.

The crash caused traffic congestion on the highway for some time. Otur police reached the spot soon after being alerted and restored traffic movement. Further investigation is being conducted under the supervision of Assistant Police Inspector Lahu Thate.