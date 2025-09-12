Pune Accident: 21-Year-Old Boy Dies After Being Hit by Speeding Vehicle at Rashtrapati Bhushan Chowk, Driver Flees

Pune: 21-year-old boy died after getting hit by a speeding car on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Road near Rashtrapati Bhushan Chowk in Khadakmal Ali area. According to information this incident took place on Thursday September 11 2025 around 4 am. Ram Sahebrao Chavan 23-year-old has filed a complaint in this regard at Khadak police station.

According to information, deceased Baliram Sahebrao Chavan, who was 21-year-old, resident of Pangri, Badnapur, Jalna district was riding two-wheeler when speeding car hit him and fled from the scene. Deceased is a, resident of Pangri, Badnapur, Jalna district. The driver fled the scene, and a case has been registered. Police Sub-Inspector Dadhe is investigating.

On Monday, September 8, 2025, a 19-year-old college student was killed after a speeding dumper hit his two-wheeler at JSPM College Chowk in Hadapsar. The dumper driver fled the spot and a case has been registered against him at Kalepadal police station.

The deceased has been identified as Abhijit Ganesh Revle, a resident of Sanket Vihar Society in Fursungi on Hadapsar-Saswad Road. The complaint was filed by his brother-in-law Kachan Karale (42).