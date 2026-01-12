Pune Accident: 25-Year-Old Construction Worker Dies After Being Run Over by Cement Mixer on Paashan-Baner Link Road

Pune Accident News: A construction worker was killed after being run over by a cement mixer at a residential project site on Pashan-Baner Link Road. The deceased has been identified as Anil Umashankar Yadav, 25, a resident of Uttar Pradesh, currently living at the labour camp of Lovins Athena Tower on Pashan-Baner Link Road.

The police have registered a case against the cement mixer operator, Deepakkumar Upendra Yadav, 22, a resident of Chande village near HP Petrol Pump, Mulshi. The complaint was filed by Mahammad Saddam Anwar, 28, also a resident of Chande, at Baner police station.

According to the reports, work was underway at the residential project when the incident occurred on January 9, around 2:45 p.m. The cement mixer had entered the project site, and Anil Yadav was working nearby. While the mixer was being reversed, Yadav, who was standing behind it, got trapped under its wheels.

After the accident, the mixer operator fled the scene. Preliminary reports indicate that the incident occurred due to the operator’s negligence.

Assistant Police Inspector Balaji Sanap is investigating the case.