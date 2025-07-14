Pune Accident: 26-Year-Old Man Killed After Being Run Over by Container Truck on Talegaon-Chakan Highway; Horrifying Video Surfaces

Pune, Maharashtra (July 14, 2025): A 26-year-old man was killed after being run over by a container truck near Khalumbre village limits on the Talegaon-Chakan highway on Monday morning. The incident occurred around 6.45 am when the victim was on his way to work on a two-wheeler. The horrific incident was caught on a nearby CCTV camera. The chilling footage showing the moment of the crash and the man being crushed under the truck quickly went viral on social media.

WARNING! Visuals May Disturb Some Viewers

The deceased has been identified as Gajanan Baburao Bolkekar, a native of Bolka village in Kandhar taluka of Nanded district. He was employed as a Human Resource (HR) Officer at a private company in the Chakan MIDC area.

Read Also | Pune: Thieves Offer Prayers, Then Loot Temple Donation Box in Pimpri-Chinchwad (VIDEO)

According to the reports, Bolkekar was riding pillion on a bike with his colleague Aditya Gaikwad. The two were heading towards their workplace near Hyundai Chowk in Khalumbre. The container truck was reportedly coming from Mumbai towards Chakan at high speed. The bike slipped while overtaking a truck, and Bolkekar, who was sitting behind, came under the container's rear wheels. He died on the spot after suffering fatal injuries. Gaikwad sustained injuries in the incident.

Based on a complaint by Vijay Shankarrao Tantarapale, a case has been registered against container driver Mohammad Arman Kamaruddin Khan, a resident of Dharavi, Mumbai. He is originally from Balrampur district in Uttar Pradesh. The case has been filed at Mahalunge MIDC Police Station.

Police said that the road conditions in the area remain a major concern. The Talegaon-Chakan highway is narrow and often congested with traffic. It also has several potholes, which make daily travel dangerous for commuters.

Bolkekar had reportedly asked Gaikwad for a lift to work as he was running late, but he never reached his workplace.