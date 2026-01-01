Pune Accident: 28 Injured As Pickup Carrying Devotees to Koregaon Bhima Overturns on Alandi–Markal Road

At least 28 people were injured when a pickup vehicle carrying devotees to Koregaon Bhima overturned on the Alandi–Markal road on Thursday, January 1, 2026. The accident took place around 10.45 a.m near Markal village after the driver lost control of the vehicle near a cable company office. The pickup was travelling from Kuruli village in Khed taluka to Koregaon Bhima, where the passengers were going to pay tribute at the Vijay Stambh.

The vehicle was carrying devotees from Kuruli and nearby Sonawane Vasti. As the vehicle entered the Markal area, it suddenly swerved and overturned on the road. People living nearby and other travellers rushed to help the injured.

According to the reports, all 28 injured passengers were taken to Alandi Rural Hospital, K.K. Hospital and YCM Hospital by ambulance. No deaths have been reported so far.

Alandi police reached the spot soon after the accident and began rescue work. An investigation is underway to find out whether overloading or a technical fault caused the crash.