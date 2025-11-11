Pune Accident: 28-Year-Old Biker Run Over by Dumper After Losing Control Due to Loud Horn in Viman Nagar

Pune Accident News: A young biker died after losing control of his motorcycle when a dumper truck driver sounded a loud horn on Nagar Road in Viman Nagar. The accident occurred around midnight on Sunday. The deceased has been identified as Sachin Vasant Dhumal (28), a resident of Malhar Nagar, Vadgaon Sheri. His friend, Swapnil Bhanudas Mane (25), filed a complaint at Viman Nagar police station. A case has been registered against the dumper driver, who fled the scene after the accident.

According to police, the dumper truck was moving at high speed on Nagar Road around midnight. Sachin Dhumal and Swapnil Mane were passing Tata Garden Chowk in Viman Nagarwhen the truck approached from behind. The loud horn startled Sachin, causing him to lose control of the motorcycle. Both riders fell onto the road. Sachin was run over by the truck and died at the spot.

Police are searching for the driver and have reviewed CCTV footage. Assistant Police Inspector Sameer Karpe is leading the investigation.