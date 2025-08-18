Pune Accident: 3 of Family Killed in Tanker-Truck Collision in Shirur

Pune Accident News: Three members of a family from Vadner village in Parner taluka of Ahilyanagar district died in a road accident near Kawathe Yemai on the Ashtavinayak Highway in Shirur taluka on Sunday, August 17, 2025. The accident took place near Bunty Dhaba in the Kalubainagar area. The victims were identified as Dnyaneshwar Makaji Waje (38), his mother Shantabai Waje (68) and his son Yuvansh Waje (5).

According to the reports, Dnyaneshwar Waje was returning to his village from Mumbai with his mother and son in a milk tanker (MH 16 CD 9819). Around dawn, near Bunty Hotel in Kavathe Yemai, the tanker rammed into a goods truck (MH 42 B 8866).

Read Also | Mumbai Local Train Update: Harbour Line Services Delayed Due to Waterlogging Between These Stations Amid Heavy Rains

Local residents rushed to the spot after hearing a loud crash and pulled the victims out. Yuvansh died on the spot. Shantabai and Dnyaneshwar, who were seriously injured, died during treatment. The tanker driver was also injured and is undergoing treatment at a hospital.

The accident has cast a shadow of grief over Wadner and nearby areas. Police sub-inspector Dilip Pawar from Takali Haji outpost visited the spot with his team and carried out a panchanama. The exact cause of the accident is not yet known and police are investigating.

Read Also | Pune Accident: 11-Year-Old Girl Killed, Mother Seriously Injured as Mixer Truck Hits Two-Wheeler in Hinjewadi