Pune Accident: 31-Year-Old Man Dies After Speeding Bike Crashes Into Divider Near PMC Office

Pune Accident News: A 31-year-old man died after his speeding two-wheeler crashed into a road divider near the Pune Municipal Corporation office in the early hours of Friday, July 25, 2025. The deceased has been identified as Ninad Vinod Pachpande, a resident of Wakad in Pimpri-Chinchwad. The incident was reported by police constable Hrutik Wagh at the Shivajinagar police station.

According to police, Ninad was riding at high speed between 4 and 5 AM on Friday when he lost control of his vehicle near Ramsar Bakery. His two-wheeler hit the divider and he sustained serious head injuries in the impact.

He was rushed to the hospital by police but died during treatment.

A case has been registered at Shivajinagar police station. Sub-inspector Mohini Jadhav is conducting further investigation.